Man pleads guilty to 2017 Palmetto Expressway shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has pleaded guilty to multiple first-degree murder charges in a 2017 Palmetto Expressway shooting.

In May of 2017, 36-year-old Horvin Ruiz unloaded at least 108 rounds from a modified AK-47 and handgun at police and traffic near Northwest 74th Street on the Palmetto Expressway.

Ruiz’s guilty plea was made in exchange for 18 years in prison at a 10-year minimum sentence. He was also given two years of community control and 10 years of probation.

