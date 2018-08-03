Man pleads guilty in murder of 18-year-old at SW Miami-Dade construction site

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing an 18-year-old woman in Southwest Miami-Dade has pleaded guilty.

Fernando Granados entered a guilty plea Friday morning for his involvement in the 2013 murder of Tiffany Cabreja.

Cabreja’s mother, Miriam Cabreja, was there to witness the plea in court.

This plea comes after a five-year court battle.

“Justice has been served today, and now we all can take a deep breath and say, ‘This has come to an end,'” said the mother of the victim.

Her daughter was found dead at a construction site near Southwest 281st Street and 144th Avenue. Granados and another man took the victim to the site, where she was choked and beaten in the head.

Granados said he was high on crack cocaine at the time.

Granados faces a 25-year sentence.

