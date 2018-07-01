MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, robbers pistol-whipped him outside of his home in Miami, then went inside and stole valuables.

According to City of Miami Police, the subjects approached the victim in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Third Street, early Sunday morning.

After pistol-whipping him, police said, the perpetrators went inside his house and took belongings. They then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries to the head. He is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

