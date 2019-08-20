Man pinned under SUV in Hialeah on road to recovery

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is on the road to recovery after he was pinned underneath an SUV in Hialeah.

Mario Armenteros is set to be released from Jackson Memorial Hospital and start what, he said, is a second chance at life.

Yolanda Corzo, his daughter, said it is a miracle that her father survived the incident.

“Oh, my God. It’s a miracle. From where he was the day of the accident to where he is now. It’s amazing,” she said.

Cellphone video from late July captured the moment as first responders tried to get the 82-year-old free, who pinned underneath his SUV in the parking lot.

“You’re talking 73 stitches with his head completely open and 23 fractures,” Corzo said. “That’s not easy for an 82-year-old man. He’s a bull.”

For weeks, it was unclear what happened in that parking lot and how Armenteros was, essentially, run over by his own car.

Corzo said it all started when her father heard a strange noise as he parked.

“He went under the car to check what’s the noise, but what happened was the car was not in park — it was in neutral,” Corzo said, “and so, the car hit him first, knocked him down and ran right over him.”

After this near-death experience and 25 days in the hospital, Armenteros’ family is ready to put the incident behind them and bring their father home.

“We’ll see what he wants to do first. Who knows? Maybe he wants to go to Disneyland,” Corzo said.

Armenteros is expected to go through six months of physical therapy and attend frequent checkups at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

