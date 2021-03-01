Man on scooter struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed after, police said, he was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale while riding a scooter.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest Sixth Street, just west of Interstate 95, at around 12 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the victim’s body could be seen near the train tracks, covered by a yellow tarp. The victim’s scooter could be seen nearby on the grass.

Witnesses said they saw the man cutting through traffic and riding around railway crossing arms that were down.

Investigators said he was struck by a southbound train.

Rescue officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

