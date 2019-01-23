Man on bicycle fatally struck by Brightline train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after being struck by a Brightline train in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene near Northeast 38th Street and North Dixie Highway, just before 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said a man riding his bicycle was struck on the tracks.

7Skyforce HD hovered above where several yellow tarps could be seen near the mangled bicycle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

