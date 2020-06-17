Man OK after small boat capsizes near Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) – A man is said to be OK after a small boat he was on capsized near Lighthouse Point.

Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast 48th Court at approximately 10 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the area where the man could be seen standing on top of the capsized vessel.

The boat is said to belong to Lambert Brothers Inc., a general contracting business located in Fort Lauderdale.

A barge is said to have capsized on Tuesday, and one of the company’s employees went out to tow the barge on Wednesday morning. The employee’s boat ended up capsizing as well.

The man on board did not suffer any injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.