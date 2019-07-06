Man OK after going overboard, boat strikes sailboats in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a boater who fell overboard in Coconut Grove.

Units from multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue, responded to the scene just before 9 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the victim’s vessel kept going after he fell into the water and struck several sailboats anchored near Dinner Key Marina.

The Coast Guard crew located the boater treading water and pulled him to safety. He was not hurt.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.