Man OK after gate pierces his vehicle’s windshield in Parkland

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was not injured after a swinging gate in a Parkland parking lot pierced his vehicle’s windshield.

The incident happened at a gas station in the area of State Road 7 and Hillsboro Boulevard, Tuesday.

Harry, the driver, said he did not notice the swinging gate until it smashed through the windshield.

“It’s quite a shocker,” he said. “Thank God nobody was with me.”

7News cameras captured Harry’s car being towed from the parking lot.

“I wasn’t hurt,” Harry said. “A little pinch from the pieces of glass, but otherwise, I’m fine.”

He added that the sound of the gate going through the windshield may have been the worst part of the incident.

“It was metal against metal and the glass, and I must have gone like this because I had glass all over my arm,” Harry said.

