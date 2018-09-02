FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Delray Beach man is offering a $1,000 reward for a family heirloom that went missing while he was attending a conference in Fort Lauderdale.

Hal Winter noticed his gold necklace and pendant was missing from his neck while attending the conference at the Westin Hotel on North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard and East Las Olas Boulevard, last week.

Winter said the piece of jewelry is meaningful to him and his family.

“I usually wear this gold chain with a Jewish star on it that was my dad’s,” he said. “He passed away a few years ago. It’s one of those pieces of jewelry you’re always checking to make sure you have.”

If you think you’ve found the gold chain, or know somebody who has, please call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.