Man nearly crushed by falling pole after NW Miami-Dade crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a Northwest Miami-Dade auto shop captured a utility pole nearly crushing a passing bystander when it fell to the ground after a two-car crash.

The crash happened along Northwest 27th Avenue and 56th Street, at around 7:30 p.m., Monday.

Anthony Garcia, who has worked at J&C Car Care Center for 15 years, said he has never seen anything like that happen before.

“I’m just glad the guy that was trying to help the guy out didn’t get hurt,” he said. “That pole literally nearly missed him. It nearly hit him. Any second earlier, he would’ve gotten hit for sure. You see a lot of stuff on the street but not this.”

In the video, a white truck could be seen making a U-turn on Northwest 27th Street. As the vehicle turned south, a blue Nissan sedan hit it head-on. The resulting impact sent the sedan to its right, causing it to crash into a utility pole.

After the Nissan crashed into the pole, a man, who happened to be walking by, could be seen trying to help the drivers involved in the crash. As he approached the sedan, the damaged utility pole breaks and begins to fall while the man was underneath it.

Luckily, the man got out of the way before he was crushed.

However, the pole landed on top of one car at the auto shop. Photos taken of the damaged black GMC SUV show a huge dent on the door and part of the front windshield shattered from the impact.

Miami-Dade Police said both drivers walked away from the crash, although they did complain about head pain.

Florida Power and Light crews responded to the scene shortly after the crash.

