MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a man who went missing out of Miami Shores.

Reginald Mashack, 69, was last seen leaving his home at approximately 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

On Wednesday evening, Mashack was recovered safely by Pembroke Pines Police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.