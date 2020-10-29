Man mauled after paying to have close encounter with black leopard in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was left with gruesome injuries after he was attacked by a black leopard, which he had paid to have a close encounter with, in Davie.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report states 50-year-old Dwight Turner’s scalp was “hanging from his head, and his ear was torn in half” after he was mauled by the animal on Aug. 31.

Photos released by FWC show Turner’s bandaged head covering his wounds.

The incident happened at a home owned by Michael Poggi, along the 11000 block Earnest Boulevard. The home’s backyard operates as an exotic animal sanctuary and animal rescue known as Poggi’s Animal House.

According to FWC, the victim had paid $150 for a “full contact experience” with the leopard. The agreement, according to the victim’s wife, allowed Turner to “play with the leopard, rub its belly and take pictures.”

The report said when Turner walked into the enclosure, the leopard began growling and attacked.

While Poggi is licensed to own the animal, investigators said he admitted to knowing that allowing the interaction to take place was illegal.

Misdemeanor citations were issued for allowing full contact with the leopard and for creating a dangerous situation resulting in injury to a member of the public.

FWC has released a statement on the attack, which reads:

“The FWC promotes responsible ownership of captive wildlife, and it is the goal of the FWC to develop the best regulations possible that provide for public safety, animal welfare, and the legitimate use of wildlife for educational, exhibition, or personal purposes. Florida’s captive wildlife regulations are among the most stringent in the nation. Individuals who possess wildlife in Florida must be licensed and meet all safe housing and humane treatment standards. FWC investigators routinely conduct inspections of captive wildlife facilities to ensure humane treatment and sanitary conditions are in place for the animals. FWC investigators also inspect to ensure that cage and security requirements are followed to ensure public safety. Florida Statutes and our captive wildlife regulations provide the tools our investigators need to address issues when violations occur.”

7News knocked on the door of the home, and a woman who said she works at the property answered the door and said Poggi was not home.

