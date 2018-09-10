Man makes court appearance after allegedly stealing ambulance in Broward

(WSVN) - A man accused of going on an ambulance joyride made an appearance in bond court, Monday morning.

Michael Paul was charged with grand theft and driving with a suspended license after he was accused of stealing a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue truck from a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday.

Police arrested Paul shortly after the theft.

He is now being held on a $1,000 bond.

