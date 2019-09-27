Man left in critical condition after hit-and-run in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was struck and injured in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Detectives said 29-year-old Freddy Sanchez was walking on the 1000 block of Northwest 79th Street when he was struck by a car at approximately 8 p.m., Wednesday.
The vehicle fled the scene and left Sanchez with critical injuries.
Investigators believe the car is a 2009 to 2014 silver Nissan Maxima with a missing bumper. The car is also believed to have damage to the windshield.
If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.