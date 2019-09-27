Man left in critical condition after hit-and-run in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was struck and injured in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives said 29-year-old Freddy Sanchez was walking on the 1000 block of Northwest 79th Street when he was struck by a car at approximately 8 p.m., Wednesday.

The vehicle fled the scene and left Sanchez with critical injuries.

#MDPD needs your help in locating the vehicle involved in a HIT & RUN WITH CRITICAL INJURIES that occurred on 9/25/19 in the 1000 Block of NW 79 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/czfFzK5KvY — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 27, 2019

Investigators believe the car is a 2009 to 2014 silver Nissan Maxima with a missing bumper. The car is also believed to have damage to the windshield.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

