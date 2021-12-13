PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man stole a Roomba from a South Florida store, but he left a clue behind on camera.

The robot vacuum cleaner is worth nearly $500.

The robbery happened at the Target on Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines in November.

If you have any information on who this man is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

