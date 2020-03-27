Man leaves $750 tip at David’s Cafecito Cafe

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - David’s Cafecito Cafe in Miami Beach received a $750 tip from a customer on just a $60 tab.

Loly Parente of David’s Cafecito said, “I try not to freak out, but oh my God, $750. I can’t believe it.”

Parente was left speechless when she saw the amount left by the generous customer.

Parente said, “He was so nice, and he told me I leave very good tips, but I didn’t realize until after.”

The tip was part of an order from a regular who was picking up dinner for his family on Wednesday.

Adrian Gonzalez, the owner of the cafe said, “It blew me away. I literally looked at it three times. I’m like whoa, this guy must’ve made a mistake. I called the person that left the tip, and I said, ‘Hey, I think you had one of these moments, call them a senior moment,’ and he said, ‘No, I’m in a blessed place where I’m in right now, and I’ve had everything, so I wanted to help out and do my part.'”

The family business has been hit hard in recent weeks.

The staff of 15 is now down to just three employees.

Gonzalez said, ”Emotional rollercoaster ride. There’s times where it’s just like, we don’t know what the future looks like. It could be two weeks, it could be two months, it could be a complete new chapter we’re going to have to write.”

Parente said, “I want to say thank you. I am so happy with that, and I ask that God bless him so much because for sure that help is so much.”

Gonzalez said, “Not everybody can cut a $750 tip to help an average person. But a smile, an act of kindness, opening a door for someone, those little acts are amazing.”

