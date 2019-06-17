Man leads officer on chase before crashing into police cruiser in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly fled from a North Miami Beach Police officer before crashing into another officer in North Miami Beach.

According to the arrest report, an officer witnessed a blue BMW run a red light in the area of Northeast 18th Avenue and 151st Street, Monday morning.

The officer attempted to perform a traffic stop but the driver behind the wheel of the vehicle, who police later identified as 18-year-old Jhani Mighty, refused to pull over.

The officer called for backup as Mighty took another red light, according to the arrest report.

Shortly after, an officer in the area reported that Mighty had crashed into his cruiser in the area of Northeast 19th Avenue and 174th Street after running a stop sign.

Authorities said the officer crashed into a tree after Mighty crashed into them.

7News cameras captured the heavily damaged cruiser next to the tree.

The officer involved in the crash was transported to the hospital but has since been released and is said to be recovering at home.

Police found a stolen gun inside the car, which was reported stolen out of Hollywood.

Mighty was arrested and faces multiple charges including fleeing from police at a high speed, carrying a concealed firearm, grand theft of a vehicle and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

He was granted $16,000 bond in court, Monday.

