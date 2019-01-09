Man leads Miami-Dade police on chase before crashing into officer’s car

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man allegedly led police on a chase that ended with the man crashing into a police car.

The chase began in Sweetwater and ended at a gas station on Northwest 79th Street and Fifth Avenue where the driver lost control of the car and hit a curb, early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the man refused to stop after they suspected he was involved in a separate investigation.

The Miami-Dade Police officer’s injuries were minor, and the suspect has since been arrested.

