Man knocks out, robs elderly bicyclist in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was recorded on camera attacking an elderly bicyclist and knocking him out before robbing him.

Surveillance video shows 69-year-old Alfredo Nunez walking down Flagler Street with his bicycle at his side, June 10. As he strolled by, a man could be seen attacking him from behind.

A brief struggle ensued before Nunez was knocked out and left lying on the sidewalk.

He said the thief ultimately got away with about $10 or $15.

Nunez said he doesn’t remember what happened with his wallet because he was knocked unconscious during the attack.

Despite the robbery happening a couple weeks ago, Nunez still sports a bright red welt on his face from when he was struck.

Speaking in Spanish he said he feels lucky to be alive.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

