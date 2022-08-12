PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines man was arrested for a cruel crime against a dog.

Officials said Daniel Gray Jr. caused malicious and intentional harm to his dog, Jack, on Wednesday at the Avant apartment complex along Southwest 15th Street.

Witnesses said Gray punched, kicked, and slammed his pitbull terrier to death.

Police officers had the 8-month-old puppy transported to a local veterinarian for an assessment where he was found with severe injuries.

Gray was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and is being held on no bond.

