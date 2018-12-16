Man killed, woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people behind a brazen drive-by shooting in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood that claimed a man’s life and sent a woman to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 10th Street, just before 3:15 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victims were walking along the street when someone from inside a vehicle opened fire.

“The male victim and female victim were walking in the area of 935 Northwest Seventh Avenue,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Responding officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the male victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. At around 10 p.m., police confirmed he had succumbed to his injuries.

Crews took the woman injured in the shooting to JMH, where she remains in stable condition.

Investigators said it’s unclear how the victims are related. As police canvas for clues, it’s unclear whether or not they were the intended target.

Police shut down Northwest Seventh Avenue between Eighth and 10th streets for hours while they investigated.

Officials have not provided any details about a possible gunman or the vehicle involved.

“We’re working to look for any identifying marks that had been left behind or any witnesses who may have possibly seen or heard something,” said Delva.

Police said they are concerned about the incident because it happened in broad daylight.

“This is a very concerning matter. Of course, we do take all shootings extremely seriously,” said Delva.

Officials urged anyone with information about a possible gunman or the vehicle involved to come forward.

“[So we can] locate the suspects involved in this senseless shooting,” said Delva.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

