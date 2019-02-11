Man killed, woman found shot after wrong-way crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after their vehicles crashed while going against traffic in Coconut Creek.

According to Coconut Creek Police, an off-duty officer was driving along Atlantic Boulevard when he saw two cars heading eastbound on the westbound lanes near the Florida Turnpike, at around 8:45 p.m., Monday.

After the officer reported the reckless driving, officials said, one car crashed into the median, and the other crashed further east, ending on the side of the road.

“He sees the one car that’s wrecked there in the median. At that point, what looks to be the sole occupant of that car, a female, comes up to him and says she’s been shot,” said Coconut Creek Police Officer Scotty Leamon.

Police said the male victim, who was in the car that ended up on the side of the road, died at the scene.

Meanwhile, police found the female victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the car that crashed into the median.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other cars were struck, and no other injuries were reported.

Police shut down Atlantic Boulevard between Lyons Road and Northwest 31st Avenue, but the roads have reopened as of Tuesday morning.

Officials believe this began as a domestic altercation where the man and woman may have shot at each other.

