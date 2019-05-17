Man killed, woman detained after livestreaming SWAT standoff at Davie mobile home

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense hourslong standoff between SWAT and a man who, police said, took his girlfriend hostage in a mobile home in Davie played out on social media until it came to a deadly end.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene where multiple Davie Police cruisers and a SWAT truck could be seen outside of a trailer with a heart drawn on the roof in the area of Griffin Road and Southwest 73rd Avenue, just after 7 a.m., Friday.

Police also set up a mobile command unit outside of the home.

Meanwhile, both the subject and the woman took to social media to livestream the ordeal.

“I’m not gonna open the door for any reason,” the man, later identified as Luis Lomonte, said in a video streamed on YouTube, as he sat in front of a monitor showing what appeared to be surveillance camera feeds.

“I’m securing my house. They want to break the door and go inside,” he said as police surrounded the mobile home.

“Look at the police outside, because neighbors called the police because of a noise,” said Lomonte as he pointed at the security footage.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend livestreamed on Facebook as he chaos unfolded.

“We paid the rent and everything, and they keep on bothering us,” she continues before what appears to be a gunshot is heard and she screams.

Investigators said they received a call about a disturbance and learned the woman was being held against her will.

“You see, that’s a shooting right there,” the woman is heard saying during her livestream. “They’re trying to shoot at us. They’re shooting at us.”

A man could be heard yelling in the background.

“My daughter cry,” said Moises Mena, the woman’s father. “My daughter say that somebody tried to kill him, kill the boyfriend. ‘Please, help me. Papi, come here. Mami.’ Very crazy.”

Mena said the video left him terrified for his daughter.

Hours after it was recorded, police said, a special response team entered the home and were confronted by Lomonte, who was armed with a large knife.

“Negotiations failed to resolve the issue,” said Davie Police Chief Dale Engle, “and as officers made contact with the individual, one of our officers discharged his weapon.”

Police confirmed an officer opened fire to stop the threat. They said the officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

Lomonte’s girlfriend was taken into custody for questioning.

During the whole ordeal, neighbors in the area wondered what was going on and why the streets were swarming with police.

“They said that there’s a guy down there. He’s really crazy, and they don’t know what happened,” said Brenda Wilmot. “They heard gunshots. Really that’s about it. That’s all I know.”

“Anytime that somebody’s being held against their will and there’s some imminent threat of danger to that person, we’re gonna respond in force to ensure the safety of not only our officers and the people inside that residence but also to the surrounding neighbors and residents that live here,” said Engle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has since taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.