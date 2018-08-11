HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man died at the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times outside of the Okeechobee Metrorail Station in Hialeah.

According to Hialeah Police, the incident took place outside of the station, located at 2005 West Okeechobee Road, at around 12:30 a.m., Saturday.

First responders found the victim with multiple stab wounds. They also found blood on the floor of the station.

Hialeah Fire Rescue crews transported the unresponsive victim to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

7News sources said this may have been a robbery attempt.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

