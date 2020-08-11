Man killed in shooting near Pompano Beach Burger King

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a shooting near a Pompano Beach Burger King.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to two calls along North Federal Highway near East Atlantic Boulevard at around 9:40 p.m., Tuesday.

According to BSO, when deputies arrived they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A part of northbound North Federal Highway has been shut down while detectives investigate the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.