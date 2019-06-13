Man killed in shooting at Overtown apartment complex

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest Third Avenue, between 21st and 22nd streets, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce HD captured evidence markers next to the victim’s body, which was covered with a white tarp.

Officials said the victim was in his 20s and was shot multiple times at around 2:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It remains unclear whether the victim was in the courtyard at the complex, and if so, what he was doing there when the gunshots rang out.

Police have closed off access to the apartment complex as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

