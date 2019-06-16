Man killed in shooting at Miami Gardens shopping plaza

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person who, they said, shot and killed a man in broad daylight at a busy shopping plaza in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at Northwest Second Avenue and 199th Street, at around 4:40 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the subject pulled into the plaza next to the Payday Loan and opened fire, striking the victim. He then fled westbound on 199th Street.

Police described the victim as a 34-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured the man’s body covered with a yellow tarp and several police officers at the strip mall as they searched for clues and interviewed witnesses.

Police have not provided any details about the shooter, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.