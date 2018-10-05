Man killed in possible road rage shooting in Opa-locka; gunman detained

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man visiting South Florida was fatally shot by a driver during a possible road rage incident in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Northwest 135th Street and 42nd Avenue, at around 7 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the occupants of a white pickup truck and a black Kia Forte were driving in the area until one of the drivers stopped and both men exited their vehicles.

The brother of the 24-year-old victim, who asked not to be identified, said he was riding in the work truck.

“We tried to make this left-hand turn, dude cut us off, he got out of the car and shot my brother in the face,” he said. “That’s what happened.”

Rescue crews airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

7News cameras captured an Opa-locka Police officer as he hugged the victim’s brother, who broke down in tears in his arms.

According to detectives, at some point after both vehicles stopped and both drivers got out, the 22-year-old driver of the Kia Forte pulled a gun on the victim and shot him.

The shooter called 911 and stayed on scene, where he was detained and questioned. He has not been arrested

The victim’s brother described his sibling as a great person.

“My brother was a just awesome dude,” he said. “All he wanted to do was buy his wife a freaking car, and he loves fishing. Great dude, man, great dude.”

7News has learned the victim and his brother were part of a group of men who work for a roofing company and were on their way to a job.

A co-worker said the victim’s brother called him to let him know about the fatal shooting.

“[He said], ‘My brother got shot in the face,'” said the employee.

Other commuters in the area fear the shooting may have been the result of a road rage incident.

“Somebody apparently didn’t like what the other person was doing and he shot him in the head. The guy got airlifted and the other person has been arrested,” said commuter Camille Reece. “Very scary, because it’s very early in the morning. There’s really no need for that. I mean, we’re all going to get there eventually. We have our days where we just want to get off the road, but there’s no need for that.”

Police said charges, if any, are still pending while they continue to investigate.

