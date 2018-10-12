Man killed in parking lot of Coconut Creek Walmart

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Coconut Creek Walmart Friday morning.

Police responded to the Walmart located along Hillsboro Boulevard and 441, at around 3 a.m.

According to an employee, a man was gunned down in the parking lot and the shooter took off. “The wife over there in the corner, she was like, hysterical,” said the witness, who did not wish to be identified. “I’m pretty sure they’re going to find who did it.”

Police are now combing the scene for clues.

Crime scene investigators have part of the parking lot blocked off as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

