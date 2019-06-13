Man killed in Overtown shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 22nd Street at approximately 2:45 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the victim was shot multiple times.

Investigators have not provided further details about the incident or a possible gunman.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.