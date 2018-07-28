NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left a man dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 3500 block of Northwest 85th Terrace, just before 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

Responding officers found a man dead. He was later identified as 38-year-old Tyrone Cobbins.

Police detained a subject a few blocks away. However, he has not been arrested.

7News cameras captured a police helicopter searching the area.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.