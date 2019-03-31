Man killed in North Miami Beach shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people behind a shooting in a North Miami Beach neighborhood that claimed the life of a man in broad daylight.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to an initial 911 call about a traffic crash with injuries near Northeast 12th Avenue and 153rd Street, Sunday afternoon.

However, officials said, that quickly turned into a homicide investigation after they found the victim’s body with no indication of a vehicle being involved.

“We responded immediately with fire rescue. When officers arrived on scene with rescue, we did find a male who was found on the street who was pronounced deceased,” said North Miami Beach Police Maj. Richard Rand.

Investigators said they found shell casings on the floor nearby.

Witnesses said they heard about five gunshots in the area.

Detectives have not provided further information about a shooter or shooters.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at at 800-346-8477 or click here. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

