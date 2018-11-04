Man killed in Miami hit-and-run; police searching for pickup driver

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was killed after he was fatally struck in Miami by the driver of a pickup truck who then fled from the scene, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 2100 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, just after 6:40 p.m., Sunday.

Police said the victim was feeding a cat when he was struck by a white Ford truck. The driver then fled westbound on Northwest 21st Terrace.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The cat survived.

Police are searching for a white, extended cab Ford pickup, possible an F-250 model.

As of 11 p.m., officers remained at the scene as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

