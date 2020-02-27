Man killed in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 18600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Fire rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officers could be seen focusing their attention on a car parked in the middle of the street with its doors open.

Officers have closed several roadways in the area as detectives begin their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.