Man killed in industrial accident in Medley

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after being involved in an industrial accident in Medley.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 77th Street and 72nd Avenue at around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the 59-year-old was operating machinery when something went wrong.

Rescue crews declared the man dead at the scene.

MDPD have opened a death investigation as they work to figure out what took place.

