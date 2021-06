FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Broward Boulevard, early Friday morning.

Two lanes were shut down for hours as police investigated.

Police are now searching for the driver.

