FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man lost his life on the job in Fort Lauderdale.

The man was working on a balcony at a high-rise along 39th Street and Galt Ocean Drive when he fell from a scaffolding.

The victim dropped 15 stories to the ground and was killed.

Firefighters said he was not wearing proper safety equipment.

