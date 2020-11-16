Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a shooting involving Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in Dania Beach.

According to BSO, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a silver Lexus for a possible stolen tag along the 1900 block of Sterling Road at approximately 10:54 a.m., Monday.

Officials said the man who was inside of the vehicle fled northbound across Sterling Road as deputies chased after him.

A deputy-involved shooting occurred at around 11 a.m., but the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene as deputies initiated CPR on the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Deputies initiated CPR, BSO Fire Rescue responded and the individual was pronounced deceased here on scene,” BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said. “A gun was recovered near the male subject’s body.”

7SkyForce HD hovered over the active scene at a Home2 Suites parking lot located along Sterling Road and 19th Court where a yellow tarp could be seen covering a body in between two white vehicles.

Jennifer Turner said she was waiting at a stop sign near the hotel with her two children when the pursuit ended.

“I see the police, and the next thing I know, I see a man driving crazy,” Turner said. “He jumped out the car, he ran towards the hotel and then we heard the shooting.”

According to BSO, the subject who fled from the vehicle was armed. They have not released the victim’s identity.

“It was something out of a video game, really scary,” Turner said. “I felt bad for whoever lost their life and for the police who happened to respond. Just thankful nothing happened to me and my kids.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

The deputies who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative assignment during the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.