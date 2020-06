DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have emerged after a fatal fire in Dania Beach.

The victim who died Sunday afternoon was a 49-year-old man.

His body was found inside a badly burned triplex, near Southwest Fourth Terrace and Phippen Waiters Road.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, along with the fire marshal, are on the investigation.

