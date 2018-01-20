AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - An 18-year-old man was killed after, police said, gunfire broke out in the parking lot of the LA Fitness in Aventura, Friday night.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting near Northeast 34th Avenue and 207th Street, just after 11:30 p.m.

Responded officers found Omar Darwish shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a vehicle of interest that they described as a white Mercedes-Benz hatchback.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

