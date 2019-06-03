Man killed after gunfire erupts at Miramar apartment complex

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after police say he was targeted and ambushed at a Miramar apartment complex overnight.

Miramar Police responded to the shooting at Lake Vista Apartments, located in the area of North Sherman Circle and Jodi Lane, Monday.

Several police cruisers and at least two crime scene units were at the scene.

Officials said one person was fatally struck after more than a dozen gunshots were fired.

A nearby officer heard the shots and swiftly responded to the scene where they made the deadly discovery.

While police have yet to identify the victim, they did say he was in his 20s.

One woman who lives nearby described what she heard.

“Like a machine gun,” she said. “I feel terrible. I feel like not secure.”

The shooter or shooters remain at large.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.