Man killed after being struck by tanker truck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after, police said, he was struck by a gas truck in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 27th Avenue and Seventh Street, just before 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured the victim’s body covered by a tarp, as well as the 18-wheeler truck involved in the collision.

Officials said the victim, a 30-year-old man, died from his injuries at the scene.

Police have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

