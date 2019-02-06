Man killed after being struck by SUV in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by an SUV in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said the crash occurred along the westbound lanes of Pines Boulevard near Hiatus Road, Wednesday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a silver Chevrolet SUV could be seen with damage to the front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police later identified the victim as 22-year-old Aaron Jerrido.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area as westbound traffic is blocked near the scene.

