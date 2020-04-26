Man killed after being ejected from car near I-95 ramp in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash near an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Pompano Beach left a man dead, authorities.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a yellow Corvette veered off the road and lost control along the exit ramp on West Sample Road, just before 7:15 a.m., Sunday.

The driver, a 45-year-old Hispanic male, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the car’s worn tires were a contributing factor but could not confirm whether speed was a factor as well.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

