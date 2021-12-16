FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was forced off a flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after causing a dispute over, what he called, his face mask.

It wasn’t a mask, however, it was a pair of red underwear. He said he wanted to send a message, and he did.

“You’re going to have to come off the airplane. We’re not going to let you travel,” the flight attendant said.

“Why?” said passenger Adam Jenne.

“You’re not in mask compliance,” the flight attendant responded.

Red underwear was hanging from Jenne’s face as he was walked off a plane, Wednesday.

The Cape Coral man said he was challenging the mask mandate.

“Illustrating that absurdity by wearing women’s underwear on my face sounds perfect,” he said.

Jenne was kicked off the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington D.C.

Wearing masks on public transportation like planes is federally mandated.

Shortly after Jenne left, other passengers started to speak up.

“Did he just get kicked off for wearing a mask?” one passenger said. “I’m out of here, forget it. I’m out of here.”

Jenne said several passengers ended up getting off the plane to support him.

“Thank you to them, because they saw something, an injustice, something that didn’t make sense, and they stood up,” Jenne said.

Jenne received this email from United Airlines saying he is now banned from flights until his case has been reviewed by the passenger incident review committee.

“Your rights end where mine begin. You don’t get to tell me how I conduct myself,” Jenne said.

United Airlines released a statement saying Jenne clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and they’re glad the issue was addressed on the tarmac instead of in the air.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.