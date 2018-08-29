Man intercepted by cops while trying to rob Hollywood CVS

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected robber was caught in the act by police as he held up a Hollywood CVS.

Officials said Hollywood Police detectives followed 29-year-old Paul Lopez into the CVS Pharmacy along North Federal Highway and Johnson Street, Tuesday, because he was acting suspiciously.

They said, moments later, Lopez pulled a stocking cap over his face and attempted to rob the cashier.

He implied that he had a weapon and told the cashier to give him everything in the register.

Detectives managed to stop Lopez as he was committing the robbery.

He is now facing charges of robbery with a weapon and resisting an officer.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.