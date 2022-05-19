NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was injured in a road rage shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened near Seventh Avenue and Northwest 103rd Street, at around 10 a.m., Thursday.

Police said 53-year-old David Beasley was shot in the back and grazed in the shoulder. He walked into a ticket office nearby and told them he had been shot.

His car could be seen with damage to its rear window shattered.

Beasley’s girlfriend said he often works as security at the ticket office which is why he went there for help.

“He was coming back from the post office about five blocks from here,” said a lawyer at the ticket office. “Someone ran a stop sign and the two of them has an altercation. The guy just got a gun and started shooting.”

“He was shot previously about five times, so he’s a pretty strong individual,” one woman said, “so I’m pretty sure he’ll make it and he’ll be OK, but I have no clue as to how bad it is. I have to go see him at the doctor.”

The shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.