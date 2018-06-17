MIAMI (WSVN) - A boating accident near Biscayne Bay sent a man to the hospital with a serious leg injury, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the 28-year-old victim’s leg was gashed by a boat propeller in the vicinity of Elliott Key.

Rescue crews airlifted him to Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was unknown Sunday night.

The boat that injured the victim was brought back to Black Point Marina.

