Man injured in leg after firearm goes off in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible accidental firearm discharge in Miami Beach sent a man to the hospital, Monday evening.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to a reported shooting at a garage on 5401 Collins Ave., at around 6:45 p.m.

Officials believe the guard on duty may have been showing his firearm to a friend when it accidentally went off, wounding the friend on the leg.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His injury is not life-threatening.

